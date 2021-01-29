Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.19. Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 146,510 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Candente Copper Corp. (DNT.TO) (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

