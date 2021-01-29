Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,053 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,224 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

LNC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

