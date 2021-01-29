Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

