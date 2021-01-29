Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.