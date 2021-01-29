Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Lennar stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

