Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,239 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.