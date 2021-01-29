Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,506 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

NYSE UBER opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

