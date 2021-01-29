Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

