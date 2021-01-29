Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 27.6%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) were down 27.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 2,640,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 904,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

