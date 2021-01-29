Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $115.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.34 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $430.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $450.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $631.23 million, with estimates ranging from $573.21 million to $777.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 834.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

