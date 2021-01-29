Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.20 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

CNTMF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

