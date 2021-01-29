Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Cansortium stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
