Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Cansortium stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

