Cantor Fitzgerald Increases cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Price Target to $4.30

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in cbdMD by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in cbdMD by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.