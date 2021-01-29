Cantor Fitzgerald Increases cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Price Target to $4.30

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.
cbdMD stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
