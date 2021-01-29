Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target to $5.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.27.
About Charlotte's Web
