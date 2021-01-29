Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target to $5.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

