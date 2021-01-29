CanYaCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,134.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,134.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00837492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.62 or 0.04101689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017616 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

