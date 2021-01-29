Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

