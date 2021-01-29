Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSE CPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

