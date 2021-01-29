Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enerplus Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

ERF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enerplus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

