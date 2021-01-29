Capital One Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $20.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

