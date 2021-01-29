Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

