Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. 20,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

