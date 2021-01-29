Cappasity (CAPP) Price Reaches $0.0008

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $562,965.27 and approximately $161,445.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

