Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $42.56 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,058,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $9,963,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.