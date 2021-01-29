Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,639. The company has a market cap of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

