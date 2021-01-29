Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HFXI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,678. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

