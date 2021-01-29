Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 164,679 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ANGL remained flat at $$32.13 on Friday. 68,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,550. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

