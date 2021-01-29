Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,299 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000. MongoDB accounts for 3.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.48. 19,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,699. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average of $265.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
