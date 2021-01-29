Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,953 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. 12,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,301. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

