Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.69 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,431. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

