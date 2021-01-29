Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,807. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

