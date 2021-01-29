Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Diageo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.92. 21,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.01. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

