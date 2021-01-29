Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 215,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

