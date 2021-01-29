Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,082 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 172,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

