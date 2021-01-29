Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 27.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,957. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

