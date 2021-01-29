Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,219 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 118,340 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SMB opened at $18.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.