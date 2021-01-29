Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.65-5.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.65-5.95 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAH opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

