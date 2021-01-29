Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.