Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Cardinal Health worth $58,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

