Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

CAH opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

