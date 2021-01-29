Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.37% of Cardinal Health worth $58,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

