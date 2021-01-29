Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Update

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CATM opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

