Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.77

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.77 and traded as high as $209.40. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) shares last traded at $207.42, with a volume of 74,190 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0811908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -19.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

