CargoX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 120.2% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $38,848.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00805117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.35 or 0.03892421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

