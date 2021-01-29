Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Down 5.4%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.24. 648,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 506,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

