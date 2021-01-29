carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $121,265.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

