Cascend Securities Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by analysts at Cascend Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.04.

Shares of SWKS traded up $17.61 on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

