CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.
CashBet Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.