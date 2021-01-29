CasinoCoin (CSC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,948.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $5,948.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,308 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,288 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

