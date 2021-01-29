Caspian Price Up 16.6% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $127,020.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.