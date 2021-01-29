Cass Information Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CASS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. 106,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,131. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

